Camden County Now At 'Very High' Risk For COVID-19 Transmission

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ — Camden County is now at “very high risk” for COVID-19 transmission, according to the latest activity report, released weekly. It is the first time Camden County has reached this designation, and all 21 of New Jersey’s counties are classified in this category.

“Very high” risk means that there are more than 25 coronavirus cases for every 100 people.

As of Friday, there had been 82,640 coronavirus cases and 1,408 coronavirus-related deaths in Camden County since the pandemic began in March 2020.



That’s an increase of 10,805 cases and 14 deaths since last week, when there had been 71,835 coronavirus cases and 1,394 coronavirus-related deaths.



“With the significant rise in cases, we want to remind all residents to abide by the proper health and safety guidelines,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli, Jr. said. “Everyone, regardless of your vaccination status, should be wearing a mask when they’re out in public. Get tested before gathering with people outside of your household and above all, get vaccinated. The vaccines are the best tool we have right now in fighting this pandemic and they're free, effective and readily available. You can make an appointment for your first or second dose or your booster shot at the Camden County Health Hub by visiting www.CamdenCountyVaccine.com.”



Testing information can be found below:

Testing will be available at the Health Hub located at Camden County College's Blackwood campus from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Cherry Hill Specialty Care on Rt. 70 is open from 9:15 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday and from 8:00 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Sunday.

Testing will be available at Cooper University Hospital, which is located at the intersection of Broadway and Stevens Street in Camden, from 9:15 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Cooper Specialty Care at Cherry Hill will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

You can schedule your COVID-19 test at Cooper by using our online scheduling tool at this link.

In addition to these county testing options the state Department of Health is also offering a mail in option. They have partnered with the same test provider, Vault Medical Services, to distribute free, at home COVID-19 tests by mail to all residents who need them. The new program is in addition to traditional testing operated at designated testing sites.



You can order a test by going to learn.vaulthealth.com/nj. The kits are shipped through UPS with next-day delivery and once you receive it, you will hold a Zoom call with a Vault health care professional to guide you through the test and answer your questions. You then send the test back in pre-paid packaging through UPS’ next-day delivery and you must drop off the package at a UPS site or dropbox. Results should be back to you within 24 to 48 hours.



The delta variant accounted for more than 85 percent of coronavirus cases in New Jersey over the last four-weeks, according to data provided by the state department of health.



In the last week, it accounted for 54.9 percent of the cases, while the alpha variant accounted for 17.4 percent of cases. Other lineages accounted for 11.9 percent.

This article originally appeared on the Gloucester Township Patch