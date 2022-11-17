Camden County officer cleared after patrol car strikes, kills pedestrian

TRENTON - A state grand jury has voted not to file criminal charges against a Camden County police officer who fatally struck a pedestrian with his patrol car.

The grand jury's action followed an investigation of the June 9, 2021, accident by a unit of the state Attorney General's Office.

The victim, 66-year-old Zandra Baez of Camden, was struck as she tried to cross Mount Ephraim Avenue near Woodlynne Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on June 9, 2021, according to an account from the state agency.

It said Camden County Police Department Officer Kevin R. Gilbert Jr. was on duty when his marked patrol vehicle hit Baez around 10:55 a.m.

Gilbert was not responding to any call for service and was driving 36 mph in a 35 mph zone, the account said.

The officer had "a steady green light in the (southbound) direction he was travelling," it added.

Gilbert stopped after the accident and radioed for assistance. Baez was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the wake of the accident, a woman who identified Baez as her mother started an online petition that called for accountability for her mother's death.

"My mother was a hard working woman that went to work every day," says the Change.org petition from Jauna Baez. "She walked when she had to with no problems for 13 years until she was hit and struck (by Gilbert)."

Baez could not be reached for additional comment.

An investigation into the accident included witness interviews, a review of video footage and autopsy results, the Attorney General's Office said.

It said the grand jury on Nov. 7 voted "no bill," meaning it had concluded no criminal charges should be filed against Gilbert.

A state law requires the Attorney General's Office to investigate any death that occurs as a result of police action or while a person is in custody.

