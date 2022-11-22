Camden deputies accused of assaulting inmate fired

Nov. 22—Three Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies involved in the beating of an inmate on Sept. 3 have been fired.

Charged with battery of an inmate and violating oath of office are Mason Garrick, Braxton Massey and Ryan Biegel. Massey has been employed six months, Garrick 18 months, and Biegel three years with the sheriff's office. All three have been booked into the Camden County Public Safety Complex and were terminated prior to their arrest.

Two other deputies involved in the incident face undisclosed disciplinary action as a result of their roles.

Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor conducted an internal investigation, along with a separate probe into the incident by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

"I appreciate the Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisting our agency with this critical incident that occurred," Proctor said Tuesday. "The arrest of these employees culminates the criminal investigation and ends their employment with the Camden County Sheriff's Office."