Camden deputies indicted over alleged jailhouse beating

May 19—A Camden County deputy and two detention officers were indicted Wednesday for their alleged roles in the beating of an inmate that was caught on camera in 2022.

Deputy Cpl. Ryan Biegel and two detention officers, Cpl. Mason Garrick and Braxton Massey, were indicted by a Camden County Grand Jury of battery, simple battery and two counts each of violation of their oaths of office as public officers.

The indictment charges them with intentionally harming Jarrett Hobbs, an inmate at the time in Camden County Detention Center, by punching and kneeing him in the face while he was incarcerated on Sept. 3, 2022, and with violating their oaths of office in the process.

Assault, battery and obstruction charges against Hobbs, who is from North Carolina, were dropped in February when the district attorney's office determined there was insufficient evidence to prosecute the case against him.

Garrick, Massey and Biegel were arrested and fired in November 2022 as the Camden County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation.

Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins requested the same month that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conduct a separate, independent investigation.

Both investigations began after Atlanta-based civil rights attorney Harry M. Daniels released jail security video of the incident. The video shows Hobbs dressed only in a jail gown pacing inside a small cell. Guards then file into the cramped cell and repeatedly punch him in the face in apparent attempts to subdue Hobbs.

The video then shows Hobbs dragged from the cell, pushed against a wall and kneed in the body by one of the guards.

Daniels also alleged at the time that Hobbs was denied medical treatment after the incident and was instead placed in solitary confinement.

Hobbs was released from jail on Sept. 30, 2022.

Higgins said in a statement on Thursday all three deputies bonded out from jail following their November arrests.

Story continues

He said no one is above the law.

"Peace officers have great power over those who are in their custody and control," he said. "We trust our officers to responsibly exercise their power and properly treat the people who are being detained. When our trust is broken by the excessive use of force, the officers must be held accountable.

"No one is above the law. Those who enforce the law cannot be allowed to break it."

Higgins said at a Community Dialogue event held at College of Coastal Georgia Wednesday that his office learned about the incident through someone alerting them to a news report after Daniels made the video public. Regardless of how the DA's office learns of alleged misconduct by peace officers, he will make an effort to hold them accountable.

"However we're made aware of it, we will look at it," Higgins said. "If it's not currently being investigated, we will ask for that to be done."

Battery and simple battery are misdemeanors with a possible punishment of up to 12 months in jail.

Violation of Oath by a public officer is a felony with a possible punishment of 1 to 5 years in prison.