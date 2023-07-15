Camden deputy indicted for excessive force

Jul. 15—A deputy with the Camden County Sheriff's Office has been indicted on multiple charges for using excessive force during an arrest.

Christine "Christi" Newman is accused of repeatedly striking a handcuffed women in the face before she was dragged by the hair and rammed head first into the bumper of her patrol car.

The traffic stop on Jan. 16, 2022, was partially captured on videotape. It shows Newman struggling to get Charis Faria, 37, out of her vehicle during a traffic stop. Another deputy gets in the passenger side of the vehicle to help force her out.

Faria resisted being handcuffed by Newman and it took the help of another deputy to get the cuffs on her.

The video does not show the alleged assault by Newman.

She is charged with aggravated assault, simple battery, making a false statement and three counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

Faria has hired Harry Daniels, the same civil rights attorney who represents Jarret Hobbs, a Camden jail inmate who was captured on videotape being beaten in September by two Camden sheriff deputies.

It's the fifth case involving the use of excessive force by Camden deputies and jailers in the past two years.

Daniels said Newman was given a warning and a two-day suspension after the incident. Less than two months later, Newman was named the sheriff's office deputy of the month, he said.

"This case makes it absolutely clear that Sheriff Jim Proctor isn't only turning a blind eye to his officers' crimes and brutality, but he's actively awarding it," Daniels said. "The grand jury indicted Deputy Newman for assaulting an unarmed, defenseless woman. But Sheriff Proctor named her deputy of the month."