Camden deputy indicted after hitting driver in 2022 traffic stop

A Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy shown on dashcam video screaming, punching, and yanking a woman’s hair while handcuffed during a traffic stop is now facing charges.

Deputy Christine Newman was indicted by a Camden County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated assault, simple battery, making a false statement and three counts of violation of oath by public officer, according to a news release from the office of Keith Higgins, the district attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

The incident took place on Jan. 16, 2022, when Newman initially stopped Charis Faria for not coming to a complete stop at a stop sign.

On Sept. 6, Higgins requested that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigate “the allegations after the District Attorney’s Office became aware of the incident,” the news release said.

The results of that investigation were turned over to Higgins’ office to review and was then presented to the Camden County Grand Jury on Wednesday.

A bench warrant was issued for Newman and she turned herself in at the Camden County Jail. Her bond was set at $10,000. Higgins issued the following statement:

“I take allegations of public misconduct seriously, which is why the GBI was called in to investigate these allegations. Upon review of the completed investigation, I determined that charges needed to be brought before the Grand Jury.”

The charges Newman is facing come with the following possible punishments:

Aggravated Assault is a felony with a possible punishment of 1 to 20 years in prison.

Simple Battery is a misdemeanor with a possible punishment of up to 12 months in jail.

Making a False Statement is a felony with a possible punishment of 1 to 5 years in prison.

Violation of Oath by Public Officer is a felony with a possible punishment of 1 to 5 years in prison.

