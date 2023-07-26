Camden inmate incidents raising concerns

Jul. 26—A man who has practiced law in Camden County nearly 50 years is expressing his disappointment and exasperation about the number of alleged excessive force incidents with deputies and corrections officers.

The most recent one, announced Monday by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, involved a sergeant who allegedly shoved a handcuffed inmate into a cell door, knocking him unconscious.

Other incidents captured on video cameras in the jail or body cameras on deputies during the past two years have shown excessive use of force during arrests or in the jail.

Lawyer Jim Stein said law enforcement officers often deal with "dysfunctional drug addicts, crooks, and those charged with some sort of criminal violation."

Deputies and jailers should be trained in the proper way to respond when a suspect or inmate becomes disruptive and fails to comply with instructions, he said. He pointed out that other law enforcement agencies in the state aren't having similar excessive force complaints.

"They have to handle distraught folks, to say the least," Stein said. "But they should be trained to handle those situations."

There is supposed to be a presumption of innocence until all reasonable doubt can be determined by a jury, not a jailer or deputy, he said.

"The police have to realize that they are paid by the taxpayers," he said. "Their oath of office is to uphold the law, not break the law. They are not in office to determine the guilt of those arrested."

Deputies and jailers have an obligation to protect and serve, he said.

"Anything less than that is unacceptable, and those who participate in that type of conduct should be terminated," he said. "And the same is true for those who are charged with training them, hiring them and supervising them."

The number of altercations between Camden County law enforcement officials and suspects has caused the county's insurance carrier to drop its coverage regarding lawsuits against the Camden County Sheriff's Office, he said.

"The violations are such that insurance companies are backing away," he said. "Just the deductibles that have to be paid when each case is reported are substantial."

County taxpayers are the ones who will eventually pay the tab for the lawsuits filed against the county, he said.

"The bell can't be un-rang," Stein said. "There has to be a time when enough is enough, and that time has long since passed and nothing is working to remedy the problem."

Timothy Bessent, Sr., president of the Camden County chapter of the NAACP, has also expressed frustration over the number of incidents involving sheriff's deputies and suspects or inmates.

"We will continue to advocate for change within the Camden County Sheriff's Office and will continue to hold all individuals accountable, from the most junior corrections officer to the sheriff who appointed the current jail administrator and the county commissioners who have continued to ignore our requests for legislative reform," he said.