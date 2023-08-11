Camden jail conditions a challenge

Aug. 11—Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor knows firsthand how difficult it is for a law enforcement officers to maintain their composure when a person fails to follow lawful orders.

He has had to help subdue people in the past who resisted arrest or his orders, which is why he found it difficult to fire five deputies and jailers the past year after they were indicted by grand juries for the use of excessive force.

Proctor said he didn't like being put in the position where he had to fire the employees, effectively ending their law enforcement careers.

"It's extremely difficult," he said.

Proctor doesn't condone the use of force, but he doesn't blame his workers entirely for losing their composure when interacting with disruptive inmates or arrestees.

The jail was hastily built in 1989 in response to the continued arrival of new submarines to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, established in 1979. And some of the materials, including cell doors, used when the jail was built were already old and dated, he said.

Currently, there are 60 cell doors Proctor said cannot be fully closed and locked, and county commissioners have been unwilling to pay to have them repaired.

Other doors stick so badly they have to be slammed hard to close them all the way so they can be locked. The concern is what happens if there is a medical emergency, fire, fight among inmates or another emergency that is hampered by a stuck door.

Proctor said he bid out the repairs to have all the hinges on the 300-pound cell doors replaced and got one response for $45,000, but Camden County Commission members vetoed the request.

Then, Proctor said commissioners advertised a bid for the work and the lowest response was more than $100,000, which they rejected. A recent suggestion at a commission meeting was to contact a trade school to see if anyone there could do the work.

Proctor said his only recourse is to house the lowest risk inmates in cells with defective doors. The problems and overcrowding in the 149-bed jail have also forced him to send 20 to 30 Camden inmates to other counties, he said.

Other structural problems include overflowing toilets, crumbling concrete floors, drainage issues, and overhead pipes that sweat so badly that they had to be covered in spray foam.

Combine the conditions with staffing shortages, and Proctor said there is a perfect storm for inmates to be intentionally disruptive — especially when the jail has a reputation for settling lawsuits with inmates who have been captured on camera using excessive force against a struggling inmate.

"Morale sucks because of the way we are treated," Proctor said.

Larry Bruce, the sheriff's public information officer, also believes some inmates are intentionally trying to provoke jailers into using excessive force as a way to win a lawsuit and get their criminal charges dropped.

He gave three examples that have occurred since the beginning of the year when inmates clashed with jail staff.

On July 20, an inmate pushed his way out of his cell holding a tray of human feces. The inmate threatened to throw the feces at the jailer and said jail staff would have to "kill him to get him back in the cell."

He refused multiple commands to get on the ground and deputies deployed a Taser to get him on the ground.

On April 27, an inmate was seen hitting a cell door and bite part of a jailer's ear off during an attempt to restrain him.

And on Aug. 9, an inmate was found guilty of willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer for pushing over a food tray. He then kicked one of the jailers and spit in his face in the incident that happened in January.

Bruce, who had a law enforcement career in Glynn County before coming to Camden County, said there is nothing different in the training between the two law enforcement agencies.

Each year, deputies and jailers take mandatory classes for deescalation training, use force training and community policing. If there is any difference between the two counties, it's that the Glynn County Jail is three times as large, Bruce said.

One deterrent to being disruptive is anyone who is misbehaves enough to be placed in solitary confinement faces other criminal charges, he said.

Proctor said the ideal solution is for a new jail to be built. The money to buy land for a new jail is in the last county SPLOST budget waiting to be spent.

The Camden County Commission is being sued by Proctor because of funding issues to upkeep the jail, build a new one and to pay his staff enough to afford to like in the county.

"We need a new jail; we've been needing a new jail," Proctor said. "The money's not in the budget to buy a new place. It's all over lack of funding."

Camden County Commissioner Jim Goodman toured the jail shortly after he took office earlier this year. In a phone interview Thursday, he said the tour showed him the jail is in need of lots of maintenance and repair. There is a staffing shortage, and those who are working there are underpaid.

"It's constantly discussed at commission meetings," he said. "I think we have to face the music and do what's necessary."