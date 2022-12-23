Camden jury convicts woman in death of son, 5

Dec. 23—A Camden County jury convicted a Kingsland woman last week of involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in connection with the 2019 death of her 5-year-old son, said Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Keith Higgins.

Maria Miranda Alas, 29, stood trial Dec. 12-15 in Camden County Superior Court, during which time jurors determined she lied under oath concerning the circumstances surrounding the death of the boy. Alas will be sentenced at a later date.

Additionally, the jury found Alas not guilty of felony murder, murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the first and second degrees.

The boy was taken to Camden Medical Center in July 2019, at which time Alas told authorities he was the victim of a near-drowning. The boy was transferred to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida, where he later died.

Subsequently, a medical examiner determined the boy died of multiple traumatic injuries, not drowning. The injuries included a fractured skull, broken ribs and bruises and abrasions across his body, the DA said. During her initial statement to police, Alas said she had accidentally caused her son's death.

During trial, however, she said she had lied to police about being responsible for the boy's death. But the county's medical examiner testified at trial that the boy's injuries were consistent with Alas' original statement to police.

Additionally, codefendant Max Mejia Meza, 27, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of making a false statement. Under the negotiated plea deal, Meza will serve three years. Meza has been jailed since 2019, which will count as time served on that sentence, the DA's office said.

"Any time someone dies it is a tragedy for a family," said Camden Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Robert German, who prosecuted the case at trial. "For a child to die in such a traumatic way at the hands of a parent is especially tragic, and our prayers go out to the family members."