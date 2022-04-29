Camden man, 20, accused of fatal shooting in Lindenwold

LAWNSIDE - A Camden man accused of murder here has been arrested in Delaware.

Trayshawn Simpson, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with the slaying of Alvin Redd, 25, of Lindenwold, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Redd was killed by gunfire on the 400 block of West Park Avenue around 8:10 p.m. on April 22.

A 29-year-old Camden man was injured during a physical altercation related to the shooting, the prosecutor's office said.

Police update

Simpson was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m in New Castle. He awaits extradition to New Jersey, is charged with murder.

The charge is only an allegation. Simpson has not been convicted in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecuton's Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-225-8632 or Lindenwold Police Detective Juan Caceres at 856-784-7566 X419.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

