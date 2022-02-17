Camden man accused of fatal shooting at shopping center

CAMDEN - A city man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a shopping center here.

Shakeem Cook, 28, is accused of shooting Kadeem McBride, 31, of Sicklerville in the parking lot of a strip center on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation found McBride with multiple gunshot wounds shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday. He died several hours later at an area hospital.

A Sicklerville man was fatally shot Sunday at a shopping center on the 2700 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue in Camden.

Cook, who was arrested Wednesday night, is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges against Cook are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Cook was being held in Camden County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

This story may be updated.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

Support local journalism with a subscription.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Shakeem Cook is accused of fatally shooting Kadeem McBride in Camden