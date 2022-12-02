Camden man accused of fatal shooting in Whitman Park

CAMDEN – A city man has been charged with a Nov. 7 murder in the Whitman Park neighborhood.

Abdur Catoe, 36, is accused of fatally shooting 30-year-old Ryan Hodge on the 1200 block of Jackson Street.

Hodge, who was shot around 7:45 a.m., died two days later at a city hospital.

Catoe was arrested Tuesday and is being held in Camden County Jail.

He is charged with murder and weapons offenses.

The charges against Catoe are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter with the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

