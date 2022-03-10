Camden man accused of robbing bank in Brooklawn
BROOKLAWN - A Camden man is accused of robbing a bank here.
The holdup occurred Tuesday at the Wells Fargo Bank on Crescent Boulevard, according to an account from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.
It said a man handed a note to a bank teller that demanded money and made reference to a gun.
Gloucester City police arrested the suspect, 55-year-old Phillip Jones, a short distance from the bank. He had about $3,000 in his possession, the prosecutor's office alleged.
Jones was being held in Camden County Jail on a robbery charge.
The charge is only an allegation. Jones has not been convicted in the case.
Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.
Support local journalism with a subscription.
This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Man arrested with $3,000 after holdup at Wells Fargo office