Camden man accused of sexually abusing 4 girls in Dayton

Nov. 3—A 26-year-old Preble County man was arraigned Tuesday in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for 13 felony charges in a Dayton child sex case.

Casey Michael Terry of Camden, and formerly of Dayton, was indicted Friday for three counts of rape of a child younger than 10; eight counts of rape of a child younger than 13; and two counts of gross sexual imposition involving a child younger than 13.

The case involved four different girls and was said to have happened between August 2008 and July 2021, according to the Montgomery County Prosecutor's Office.

Bond is $500,000 for Terry, who has been held in the Montgomery County Jail since his Oct. 19 arrest.

He is next due Nov. 16 in court, records show.

