Camden man arrested on charges related to fatal August vehicular crash

A Camden man was arrested Monday on multiple charges stemming from a fatal motor vehicle-pedestrian collision on Hillsboro Road, according to a statement from the Oneida County Sheriff’s Department.

James Henry was arrested after a grand jury issued an indictment warrant, authorities said.

Deputies said Henry was driving the vehicle that struck and killed 68-year-old Kathleen MacArthur on Hillsboro Road in Camden on Aug. 4.

Henry has been charged with felony counts of criminally negligent homicide and vehicular manslaughter, a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated by drugs and a traffic violation of failing to stay in lane, deputies said.

He was arraigned in Oneida County Court and taken to the Oneida County Jail.

