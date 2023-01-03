Camden man charged after fatal stabbing of 16-year-old

CAMDEN - A 20-year-old city man is accused of fatally stabbing a teenager early Sunday.

Jonathan Flores-Chila was charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of a 16-year-old male, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

The victim was stabbed around 2:55 a.m. during a fight on the 3000 block of Mount Ephraim Avenue, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

The teenager, Michael Garcia-Hernandez, was pronounced dead at a city hospital at 3:50 a.m.

Flores-Chila was hospitalized after the incident. He will be taken to Camden County Jail after being released from edical treatment, the prosecutor's office said.

Flores-Chila, who allegedly used a folding knife during the incident, also was charged with weapons offenses.

The charges against Flores-Chila are only allegations. He has not been convicted in the case.

