Camden man charged with meth dealing, other felonies

HILLSDALE — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Jackson Post arrested a Camden man Sept. 13 on suspicion of dealing in methamphetamine.

Robbie Walker Bostater, 21, was lodged in the Hillsdale County Jail on charges of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, theft of a vehicle, burglary of a nonresidence, safebreaking, burglary of a residence and driving on a suspended license.

His arrest stemmed from a traffic stop for equipment violations, police said, and further investigation discovered that the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office had a number of outstanding warrants for Bostater’s arrest.

A search of his person and vehicle led troopers to believe Bostater was selling methamphetamine.

Bostater is tentatively scheduled for a probable cause conference on the charges at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 20 in 2B District Court.

A preliminary examination hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sept. 27.

Bostater faces up to life in prison on the safe breaking charge if convicted as charged and up to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine.

