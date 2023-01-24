Camden man fatally shot in daylight attack

CAMDEN - Police are investigating the daylight slaying of a city man on Monday.

Mustapha Gbassa, 35, was shot around 8:20 a.m. on the 1100 block of Lansdowne Avenue, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was pronounced dead at a city hospital at 8:31 a.m., the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor’s Detective Michael Dons at 856-916-9292 or Camden County Police Detective Andrew Einstein at 609-682-1309.

