Camden man fatally shot in Fairview home

CAMDEN - A city man was fatally shot Friday night at a home in the Fairview section.

The victim, 61-year-old Eric Beverly, was found with a gunshot wound by officers responding to a residence on the 1400 block of Collings Road around 9:50 p.m., according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He died at a city hospital around 10:15 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Matthew Kreidler at 609-519-6918 or Camden County Police Detective Kevin Courtney at 856-397-6770.

Information can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

