Camden man fatally shot on Ramona Gonzalez Street

CAMDEN - A city man brought to a hospital here had been fatally shot, police say.

Terrance Dickerson, 33, arrived at Cooper University Hospital shortly after 9:05 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 24, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He was taken to the hospital shortly after police received a ShotSpotter activation for gunfire on the 700 block of Ramona Gonzalez Street in the Bergen Square neighborhood.

Dickerson was pronounced dead at 10 p.m.

A statement from the prosecutor's office did not say who took Dickerson to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Michael Dons at 856-916-9292 and Camden County Police Detective Brian Ford at 609-519-6927.

