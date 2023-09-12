Camden man found in crashed vehicle had been fatally shot

CAMDEN - A man found in a crashed vehicle here had been fatally shot, authorities say.

Alberto DeJesus, 31, of Camden was pronounced dead shortly after police arrived at the accident scene at Lansdowne Avenue and Norris Street around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

He had been shot multiple times.

An investigation was underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Michael Dons at 856-916-9292 and Camden County Police Detective Andrew Einstein at 609)-682-1309.

