Camden man found fatally shot on Cramer Hill street

CAMDEN - A city man was fatally shot in the Cramer Hill area Sunday night

Police responding to a ShotSpotter activation found the victim, 29-year-old Takwail Bailey, on the 1000 block of Lois Avenue around 10:30 p.m., said the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Bailey, who'd been shot multiple times, was pronounced dead at a city hospital shortly before 11 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call prosecutor's detective Andy McNeil at 609-575-2231 or Camden County Police Detective Shawn Donlon at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

