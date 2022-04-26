Camden man gets 10-year prison term for carjacking

PHILADELPHIA – A Camden man has received a prison term for his role in a violent carjacking outside a doughnut store here.

Sherman Artwell, 24, was accused of brandishing a shotgun during a daylight assault on a motorist and a passenger in May 2018.

Artwell and a juvenile accomplice pulled the victim from the car outside a Dunkin’, then threw him to the ground at gunpoint, said the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Philadelphia.

They fled to Camden, where police arrested the juvenile after he crashed the vehicle.

Artwell was identified through video and forensic evidence and apprehended a short time later.

A judge in Philadelphia federal court has sentenced Sherman Artwell of Camden to a 10-year prison term for carjacking.

“Imagine the terror of being pulled from your car with a shotgun pointed straight at you,” said Jacqueline Maguire, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division, in announcing the April 20 sentence.

“Sherman Artwell violently accosted an individual living his life, minding his business, just to take that vehicle,” she said.

Artwell admitted guilt in November 2021 to carjacking in Philadelphia federal court. He also pleaded guilty to using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul S. Diamond imposed a prison term of 10 years and one month.

