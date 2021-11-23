Camden man gets more than 16 years in prison for bank robberies

CAMDEN - A city man has been sentenced to more than 16 years in federal prison for robbing two banks and trying to hold up a third.

Anthony Livingston, 50, committed the crimes during a 10-day period in July 2018, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

It said Livingston acted alone in robbing a PNC Bank in Gloucester Township on July 14, 2018. He allegedly recruited two men for holdups on July 24 at a PNC Bank in Stratford and at an Ocean First Bank in Collingswood.

Anthony Livingston of Camden has been given a 200-month term for robbing two banks and trying to hold up a third.

The spree began one day after Livingston, who had been on federal supervised release, completed an 18-year sentence for robbing eight banks in South Jersey in 2000 and 2001, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It said a homeless man who was directed to rob the Stratford bank did not carry out the holdup.

"The man walked into the bank and told the employee that he had been sent there to rob the bank and that he did not want to do it, and that the bank should call the police because the person who had sent him was waiting for him outside," the statement said.

The other recruit, Laque Hunter, then 33, of Camden, carried out the Collingswood holdup and fled in a getaway car driven by Livingston, it added.

Hunter pleaded guilty in 2019 and is awaiting sentencing.

U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb imposed a 200-month term on Livingston at a Nov. 17 hearing in Camden federal court.

Jim Walsh covers public safety, economic development and other beats for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Anthony Livingston was convicted of targeting three banks over 10 days