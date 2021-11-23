Camden man gets more than five years in prison for role in Pine Street drug ring

CAMDEN – A city man has received a 63-month prison term for his role in a drug ring here.

Jameel Byng, 28, was sentenced Monday, five days after another Camden man admitted to taking part in the network.

The drug ring sold heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine from open-air markets on the 400 and 500 blocks of Pine Street, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

Investigators arrested 19 suspects in late 2018 after an FBI-led probe that included the use of video surveillance, wiretaps and confidential informants.

Seventeen of the defendants have pleaded guilty to drug-conspiracy charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office noted in a statement.

“The organization included street-level sellers like Byng who worked various shifts on the ‘drug set,’ selling drugs to customers and collecting drug proceeds,” the statement said.

The street-level dealers were overseen by several layers of managers, it added.

An alleged shift manager, 29-year-old Jose Diaz, pleaded guilty Nov. 17 to conspiring to distribute more than a kilogram of heroin. That charge carries a mandatory penalty of 10 years in jail, with the potential for a longer term and a fine.

Byng and Diaz appeared separately before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court.

Two defendants are awaiting trial before Bumb.

