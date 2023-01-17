Camden man gets prison term for role in Pine Street drug ring

CAMDEN – A city man has been sentenced to almost 12 years in prison for his role in a drug ring.

Christopher Vasquez, 32, was a shift supervisor at an open-air drug market that operated on the 400 and 500 blocks of Pine Street, authorities said.

Vasquez was among 19 defendants arrested in late 2018 after an FBI investigation.

Authorities said the ring previously operated from the 1900 block of Filmore Street, but moved after a drug-related murder in April 2017 focused police attention on that area.

Vasquez admitted guilt last year to conspiring to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin, more than 280 grams of crack cocaine, and unspecified quantities of cocaine and fentanyl, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for New Jersey.

U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb, who has taken drug conspiracy admissions from all 19 defendants, imposed a 140-month term on Vasquez on Thursday.

