Camden man pleads guilty to drug, burglary charges

HILLSDALE — A Camden man arrested Sept. 13 during a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police pleaded guilty to drug and burglary offenses Monday, Dec. 4, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Robbie Walker Bostater, 21, was found to be in possession of a large quantity of methamphetamine at the time of the traffic stop and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine Monday with the understanding the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office would not pursue him as a habitual offender.

At the time of his Sept. 13 arrest, Bostater had a number of outstanding warrants for his arrest surrounding a home invasion investigated earlier by the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office.

In the home invasion case, Bostater pleaded guilty Monday to breaking/entering a building with intent to commit larceny, unlawfully driving away an automobile and second-degree home invasion.

He also agreed to testify against his co-defendant, Jason Adams, on Feb. 2, 2024, if needed in the home invasion case.

The prosecutor’s office agreed to dismiss more serious offenses of first-degree home invasion and safe breaking, a life offense, in exchange for Bostater’s guilty pleas.

Bostater remains lodged at the Hillsdale County Jail and is tentatively scheduled to reappear in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court for sentencing in both matters at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 29, 2024 where he faces up to 20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections.

