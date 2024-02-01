Camden man prisoned for home invasion, meth delivery

HILLSDALE — A Camden man arrested who pleaded guilty to a number of criminal offenses in two cases on Dec. 4, 2023 was sentenced to prison Monday, Jan. 29, in the 1st Judicial Circuit Court.

Robbie Walker Bostater, 22, was arrested Sept. 13, 2023, during a traffic stop by the Michigan State Police who discovered a large quantity of methamphetamine in his vehicle leading troopers to suspect Bostater was selling the illicit narcotic.

At the time of the traffic stop, Bostater had an outstanding warrant stemming from Aug. 14, 2023, charging him with first-degree home invasion, safe breaking, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and unlawfully driving away an automobile.

Bostater entered into a plea bargain Dec. 4, 2023, where he pleaded guilty as charged to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in one file and unlawfully driving away an automobile, second-degree home invasion and breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny in the earlier file.

Judge Sara S. Lisznyai sentenced Bostater to 10-20 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine which will run concurrent with the earlier file.

In the earlier file, Bostater was sentenced to five to 10 years for breaking and entering a building; three to five years for unlawfully driving away an automobile; and eight to 15 years for second-degree home invasion.

Pursuant to the plea bargain, charges of first-degree home invasion and safe breaking were dismissed at the time of sentencing on Jan. 29.

Bostater also agreed to testify against a co-defendant, Jason Adams, in the case stemming from Aug. 14, 2023.

Adams is tentatively scheduled for a jury trial in the circuit court at 8:30 a.m. March 22 on charges of first-degree home invasion, safe breaking, unlawfully driving away an automobile, breaking and entering a building with intent to commit larceny and possession of methamphetamine.

