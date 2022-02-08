Camden man recruited for bank robbery gets eight-year term

CAMDEN - A city man has received an eight-year prison term after being recruited to rob a bank, authorities say.

Laque Hunter, 37, robbed the OceanFirst Bank in Collingswood in July 2018 at the direction of 50-year-old Anthony Livingston of Camden, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.

Hunter presented a demand note to a teller and split the proceeds with Livingston, who served as his getaway driver, the federal prosecutor's office.

Laque Hunter of Camden was sentenced to eight years in prison for bank robbery during a virtual hearing at Camden federal court on Monday.

A robbery spree allegedly began one day after Livingston completed an 18-year sentence for robbing eight banks in South Jersey in 2000 and 2001, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement.

It said a homeless man who was directed to rob the Stratford bank did not carry out the holdup, and Livingston acted alone in robbing a PNC Bank in Gloucester Township.

The incidents occurred over a 10-day period.

Livingston is serving a 200-month term for a May 2019 conviction of two counts of bank robbery, including the OceanFirst holdup.

U.S. District Court Judge Renée Marie Bumb sentenced Hunter during a virtual hearing Monday.

