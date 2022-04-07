Camden man used Facebook Marketplace for carjackings, police say

PHILADELPHIA — A Camden man is charged in connection with carjackings of people who posted their vehicles for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

Sean Allen, 23, allegedly targeted the owners of separate Dodge Durangos during purported test drives during daylight hours in January, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Philadelphia.

In each instance, Allen allegedly used the Facebook profile "Dooski Polock" in contacting would-be car sellers in Philadelphia, court records say.

In a Jan. 4 incident, Allen allegedly told the owner of a 2016 Dodge Durango that he wanted to look under the hood.

A Camden man faces carjacking and weapons charges in Philadelphia federal court.

According to a criminal complaint, when Allen re-entered the vehicle, he pointed a gun at the owner and asked, "'Are we going to do this the easy way or the hard way?"

The owner jumped from the car and Allen drove away, the complaint alleges.

Two days later, Allen allegedly produced a gun during a test drive of a 2017 Dodge Durango.

The complaint claims he put the gun against the owner's chest, then fled with the vehicle and its title.

Allen allegedly texted the car's owner after the incident, insisting he had purchased the car.

If the vehicle's owner claimed to have been robbed, someone would go to the person's home "and tie u up," the text said.

Allen was arrested during a traffic stop in Camden on Jan. 20.

A March 31 indictment charges him with two counts each of carjacking and carrying and using a gun during a crime of violence.

Ahmad Austin Jr. is a lifelong South Jersey resident telling stories within the healthcare and cannabis industries for Burlington County Times, Courier-Post and The Daily Journal. For story tips, reach out at aaustin@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Burlington County Times: Camden man arrested, used FB Marketplace for carjackings