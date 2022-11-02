Camden murder suspect caught in Indiana

Nov. 2—Indiana authorities are holding a 47-year-old truck driver for investigators with the Camden County Sheriff's Office.

Camden investigators allege the man killed a Massachusetts woman and dumped her body near a truck stop in Woodbine early last month, according to a statement released Tuesday.

Camden deputies were notified Oct. 8 that a woman's body had been found beside Roadie's Chevron Truck Stop, located off of Interstate-95's exit 14 in Woodbine, according to a sheriff's office release issued Tuesday.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation detectives and Camden investigators later identified the woman as Jessica Goodrich, 46 of Worcester, Mass.

Camden investigators said they learned that Goodrich had been a passenger in a semitruck driven by Jason Michael Palmer of Littleton, Mass. Investigators say they tracked Palmer to a truck stop in Indiana and notified the U.S. Marshal's Service where he could be found.

Palmer was apprehended for Camden deputies in Indiana, the sheriff's office statement said.

The Camden County Sheriff's Office has arrested Palmer and charged him with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a death. He is currently incarcerated in Wayne County, Indiana, awaiting extradition to Camden County.