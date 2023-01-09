Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.42

Camden National Corporation (NASDAQ:CAC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 31st of January to $0.42. This makes the dividend yield 4.0%, which is above the industry average.

Camden National's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable.

Camden National has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Camden National's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 38%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 11.7%. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 37% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Camden National Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.667, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.68. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 9.7% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown at a reasonable rate over this period, and without any major cuts in the payment over time, we think this is an attractive combination as it provides a nice boost to shareholder returns.

We Could See Camden National's Dividend Growing

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. Camden National has impressed us by growing EPS at 9.4% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Camden National's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

We Really Like Camden National's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Camden National for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Camden National not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

