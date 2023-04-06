Camden officer suspended for 1 day for use of force on inmate in jail, sheriff’s office says

A Camden County correction officer was suspended for one day without pay after his use of force on an inmate in the jail in March, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said.

Zyaire Ratliff, an inmate of the Muslim faith, had requested that he not be served meals during daylight hours. He would receive his breakfast before daylight and his lunch and dinner meals at the end of the day, CCSO said in a statement.

Zyaire Ratliff

Officer J. Anderson was feeding inmates in the cell block “when inmate Ratliff got in the food line in order to ask a question regarding the visitation of inmates,” CCSO said.

Anderson asked Ratliff to step out of the line and his question would be addressed after lunch was served.

“Anderson had to request inmate Ratliff several times to step out of line which he refused to do so,” CCSO’s statement said.

After that, Anderson initiated use of force on Ratliff, CCSO said.

“Review of the incident by the Jail Administrator and supervisors determined that Officer Anderson should have used additional methods to control the situation,” CCSO said.

CCSO said in addition to a day without pay, Anderson also received “additional training in de-escalation techniques, professionalism and ethics, etc.”

This is the second use of force incident in six months involving an inmate and an officer in the Camden County Jail. Action News Jax told you in November when a September video surfaced of corrections officers beating Jarrett Hobbs of North Carolina in the Camden County Jail.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate the beating of Hobbs. Three officers involved in the beating of Hobbs were arrested, fired and then released on bond.

