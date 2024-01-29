Camden sees best credit rating in nearly 50 years; how it happened and what it means

CAMDEN – The city’s investment bond rate has received its third upgrade in 10 years, and now stands at its highest level in nearly 50 years.

S&P Global Ratings boosted the rating for general obligation bonds from A- to A, and maintained its “stable” outlook, according to Mayor Victor G. Carstarphen.

“The City of Camden is absolutely on the right track,” said Carstarphen, who thanked state and federal officials for their contributions to the improvement.

Camden's bond-rating improvement

The bond grade — essentially the city's credit rating — was at junk-bond level a decade ago. S&P raised it to BBB+ in 2014 and A- in 2021.

S&P's rating scale has higher levels at AA and AAA.

The report acknowledged Camden's "historically challenging economic environment" includes high unemployment, low wealth and long-term population declines. It added the city is "heavily reliant" on state aid, counting on Trenton to provide two-thirds of its current revenues

But it said a recent infusion of state and federal dollars helped the city “dramatically” increase its cash reserves.

Its report noted increased state transitional aid of $24 million in fiscal 2002 and $61.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.

The report also cited improvements in the city's management, which it said has progressed from weak to adequate. It also pointed to economic momentum, including increased investment in the city by the state, health systems and others.

It noted Camden "has increased its property tax rate in each of the past two years as well as water and sewer utility rates to help improve overall financial performance."

How big are Camden's financial reserves?

S&P said a “massive” surplus of $65.6 million in fiscal 2022, “dramatically" increased Camden's reserves to $82.8 million, or nearly 43 percent of operating expenses.

It called that level “a high-water mark for the city.”

S&P added the city's reserves are expected to have grown by about $12 million in fiscal 2023, based on unaudited results.

Officials report no pending plans to draw down its reserves, but Camden could face a budget gap of up to $25 million in fiscal 2025, "depending on certain cost increases and state aid appropriations."

"We understand the city's current capital needs consist mainly of water and sewer upgrades, totaling $55 million and $15 million, respectively, as well as $5 million in road upgrades," the report said.

It noted Camden plans to pay for water and sewer projects through the New Jersey Infrastructure Bank, "which offers interest free financing and significant principal forgiveness."

"The road upgrades will be funded with supplemental state aid.," it added.

