Camden sheriff announces investigation into apparent inmate beating

Larry Hobbs, The Brunswick News, Ga.
·2 min read

Nov. 15—Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor announced an internal affairs investigation Monday into the attack and beating of an inmate by jail guards.

Proctor made the announcement after reviewing a video that appears to show the Sept. 3 incident at the Camden County Jail.

Attorney Harry M. Daniels released the jail security video as part of a press release that demanded "a criminal investigation and immediate action" into the incident. The Atlanta-based civil rights attorney described the incident depicted on jail security video as "inexcusable."

Inmate Jarrett Hobbs was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

The video shows Hobbs dressed only in a jail gown pacing inside a small cell. It then shows several guards filing into the cramped cell.

During apparent attempts to subdue Hobbs, several deputies are seen repeatedly punching the inmate in the face. The video then shows Hobbs being dragged from the cell, pushed against a hallway wall and possibly being knee-kicked several times in the stomach/chest area by one of the guards.

Daniels alleges Hobbs was denied medical treatment afterward and instead was placed in solitary confinement and charged with assault as a result of the incident.

"This video is undeniable and the deputies' actions are inexcusable," Daniels said. "Mr. Hobbs entered Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs."

In a statement Monday afternoon, Proctor announced that an internal affairs investigation into the incident will begin immediately. He said the video was released on social media and indicated it may only depict "a portion" of what took place.

Hobbs was arrested Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 30, Proctor said.

The investigation will entail a review of all video footage recorded during Hobbs' incarceration, Proctor said. He said an outside agency may be called to investigate if necessary.

Law enforcement agencies often ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate such incidents.

"Internal investigations involve reviewing of videos, questioning of witnesses and documentation of evidence recovered, which takes time and (is) not completed overnight," Proctor said in the statement.

"The Camden County Sheriff's Office has always been an agency that is transparent, allowing the public access to all operations of each division. During the investigation, names of all people involved will be confidential until the conclusion of the inquiry."

Recommended Stories

  • Bahamian authorities investigate FTX for criminal misconduct

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan explains potential legal and criminal liabilities FTX is facing after the crypto exchange filed for bankruptcy.

  • Oil Slides Below $85 a Barrel Amid Clouded Demand Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended losses as concerns over the near-term demand outlook overshadowed the risk of tightening supply heading into winter.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftWest Texas Intermediate futures slid below $85 a barr

  • Paul Pelosi attack: New federal indictment reveals what suspect was wearing when police arrived

    David DePape was arrested inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco home after allegedly bashing her husband's skull with a hammer late last month.

  • UVA shooting suspect in custody; all 3 victims were football players

    The University of Virginia’s police chief announced on Monday that the suspect in a shooting that killed three members of the school’s football team is in custody, ending an hours-long manhunt that triggered a campus-wide lockdown.

  • ‘Crime Of Passion:’ Cops Identify Four University of Idaho Students Found Dead in Home

    Instagram/The Daily BeastThe four University of Idaho students allegedly slain in a home just off campus on Sunday were identified Monday as detectives continue to search for their killer. Police identified the victims are Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21. Cops have remained tight-lipped about what happened Sunday afternoon, declining to say how the four students were killed or what potential motive their killer may have had. Art Bettge, the mayor

  • Trump Firm’s Fraud Trial Sees Drama as Witness Declared Hostile

    (Bloomberg) -- The criminal tax fraud trial of two Trump Organization companies saw some drama -- and a win for the prosecution -- as the firm’s controller was declared a hostile witness after being evasive on the stand.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineFTX Latest: Binance CEO Zhao Plans Recovery FundWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fund Hits Record 42% Discount to Value of Bitcoin It HoldsChina Plans Property Rescue in Lates

  • California man attacks Thai restaurant owner's nephew after being denied free food

    A customer was captured on surveillance footage physically attacking the nephew of a Thai restaurant owner in Berkeley, California, after he was reportedly denied free food. The nephew was allegedly attacked after he tried speaking with the customer to see what the problem was, according to ABC7. In the now-viral video, the customer can be seen near the bottom of the screen kicking and flipping the nephew over a table before he kicks him in the stomach when he falls to the ground.

  • University of Virginia alleged shooter Christopher Darnell Jones faced hazing probe as football player

    Ex-UVA football player Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., accused of killing three teammates and injuring two others in an on-campus shooting in Charlottesville, faced a prior hazing probe.

  • DEA’s most corrupt agent: Parties, sex amid 'unwinnable war'

    José Irizarry accepts that he’s known as the most corrupt agent in U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration history, admitting he “became another man” in conspiring with Colombian cartels to build a lavish lifestyle of expensive sportscars, Tiffany jewels and paramours around the world. The way Irizarry tells it, dozens of other federal agents, prosecutors, informants and in some cases cartel smugglers themselves were all in on the three-continent joyride known as “Team America” that chose cities for money laundering pick-ups mostly for party purposes or to coincide with Real Madrid soccer or Rafael Nadal tennis matches. “We had free access to do whatever we wanted,” the 48-year-old Irizarry told the AP in a series of interviews before beginning a 12-year federal prison sentence.

  • Chicago biker gang violence reportedly escalating after years of relative peace: 'A lot of bad blood'

    Rival biker gangs in Chicago have reportedly been faced escalating violence as the Mongol National Motorcycle Club moves in on territory reportedly claimed by the Outlaws.

  • Suspected Texas home invader impersonating cop inadvertently shoots accomplice, meets own death: Authorities

    A suspected home intruder impersonating police in Texas inadvertently shot his accomplice, according to authorities, and was then fatally shot by homeowner's son.

  • What we know about the 4 deaths at the University of Idaho as police investigate

    Here are the details that have been released.

  • Man involved in multiple physical altercations with passengers on Los Angeles Metro Rail

    A man was filmed being physically beaten by three other men on the Los Angeles Metro Blue Line in an incident that occurred over multiple stops on Nov. 1. In a video uploaded to Instagram by @peopleofmetrola, an Asian man dressed in a light green shirt and armed with what appears to be a taser can be seen repeatedly being punched in the head by a man in a black shirt. According to Edgar Nuñez, who runs the Instagram page, when he entered the train, the Asian man was threatening the man in black and carrying four weapons: a screwdriver, a pepper spray and two tasers.

  • Red Bank Regional teacher accused of having four-year sexual relationship with student

    Michael F. Canning, and English teacher at Red Bank Regional High School is accused of having a four-year sexual relationship with a student.

  • Gavin Newsom’s Wife Bursts Into Tears at Weinstein’s Rape Trial

    GettySpeaking quickly and frequently through tears, almost shouting at points, California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wife took the stand in Harvey Weinstein’s Los Angeles rape trial on Monday afternoon to describe how the disgraced mogul had allegedly assaulted her in a hotel room.Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a 48-year-old former documentary filmmaker and actress, testified that she thought she had been invited to Weinstein’s suite at the Peninsula Hotel in 2005 under the impression that they were going to

  • Jacksonville man found guilty of murdering police officer’s daughter in 2018

    Eric Lamar Jackson Jr., the suspect in the 2018 murder of Nekecheana Phillips, the daughter of a Jacksonville Sheriff’s office has been found guilty Friday.

  • Girlfriend opposes burn treatment for Troy man charged with killing her mother in fire

    “I am in huge danger if they release him. He is going to come and kill me and my kids,” she said.

  • Alabama plans to execute Kenneth Smith on Thursday for 1988 contract murder of preacher's wife

    If appeals fail, Smith's execution would be the first death sentence determined by judicial override since the state in 2017 abolished the practice.

  • Missing Simi Valley mother's remains found, ex-husband arrested

    The remains of a missing Simi Valley mother of two have been found and police have arrested her ex-husband in connection to her homicide, officials said Sunday.

  • UVA Massacre Suspect ‘Waited’ for Football Players to Get Back to Campus, Survivor’s Dad Says

    UVA Police Department TwitterAfter an extensive manhunt that stretched overnight, police on Monday announced they had apprehended a University of Virginia student suspected of killing three football players and wounding two others in a mass shooting on the school’s main campus on Sunday night.University President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday confirming that the suspect, Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was “one of our students.” Jones opened fire on a bus full of students returning to