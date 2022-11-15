Camden sheriff announces investigation into apparent inmate beating

Nov. 15—Camden County Sheriff Jim Proctor announced an internal affairs investigation Monday into the attack and beating of an inmate by jail guards.

Proctor made the announcement after reviewing a video that appears to show the Sept. 3 incident at the Camden County Jail.

Attorney Harry M. Daniels released the jail security video as part of a press release that demanded "a criminal investigation and immediate action" into the incident. The Atlanta-based civil rights attorney described the incident depicted on jail security video as "inexcusable."

Inmate Jarrett Hobbs was arrested for speeding, driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

The video shows Hobbs dressed only in a jail gown pacing inside a small cell. It then shows several guards filing into the cramped cell.

During apparent attempts to subdue Hobbs, several deputies are seen repeatedly punching the inmate in the face. The video then shows Hobbs being dragged from the cell, pushed against a hallway wall and possibly being knee-kicked several times in the stomach/chest area by one of the guards.

Daniels alleges Hobbs was denied medical treatment afterward and instead was placed in solitary confinement and charged with assault as a result of the incident.

"This video is undeniable and the deputies' actions are inexcusable," Daniels said. "Mr. Hobbs entered Camden County Jail suffering a psychological episode and asking to be placed in protective confinement. But instead of protecting him, these deputies jumped him and beat and kicked him mercilessly like a gang of dangerous thugs."

In a statement Monday afternoon, Proctor announced that an internal affairs investigation into the incident will begin immediately. He said the video was released on social media and indicated it may only depict "a portion" of what took place.

Hobbs was arrested Sept. 3 and released on Sept. 30, Proctor said.

The investigation will entail a review of all video footage recorded during Hobbs' incarceration, Proctor said. He said an outside agency may be called to investigate if necessary.

Law enforcement agencies often ask the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate such incidents.

"Internal investigations involve reviewing of videos, questioning of witnesses and documentation of evidence recovered, which takes time and (is) not completed overnight," Proctor said in the statement.

"The Camden County Sheriff's Office has always been an agency that is transparent, allowing the public access to all operations of each division. During the investigation, names of all people involved will be confidential until the conclusion of the inquiry."