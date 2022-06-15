Camden traffic stop nabs alleged Glynn County swindlers

Jun. 15—Camden County Sheriff's Office deputies stopped a vehicle full of alleged con artists last week, possibly busting up a flimflam racket responsible for scamming Winn Dixie stores from St. Simons Island to Kingsland out thousands of dollars, according to law enforcement officials.

In addition to arresting the five men, deputies seized $2,670 in cash, 71 prepaid cards and $20,000 in money orders, according to a Camden Sheriff's Office report.

Camden deputies stopped them on Interstate 95 late on the afternoon of June 8, shortly after the group had allegedly employed a money order scam to rip off an undisclosed amount of money from the Winn-Dixie at 5420 U.S. Highway 341 in Glynn County, according to a county police report.

The men allegedly shuffled around stacks of cash on the store's counter while purchasing several money orders at around 5 p.m., somehow shorting money for the purchases in the process, according to the report. Earlier that same day, a similar fraud occurred at the Winn-Dixie on St. Simons Island and at one other Winn-Dixie in the county, according to a police report.

"I was informed the same group that stole from this location also hit two other Winn-Dixie locations this date for roughly $6,000," the officer responding to the St. Simons Island store said in his report.

Store employees at the Winn-Dixie on U.S. 341 were able to tell law enforcement that scammers drove away in a Volkswagen Tiguan, providing an accompanying Florida license plate number, according to reports.

As the county police officer was speaking with the manager of the Winn Dixie, word came that Camden deputies had stopped the suspected vehicle, the report said. While on the lookout for the Volkswagen in question, Camden deputies spotted the vehicle and conducted the traffic stop at mile marker 11 on I-95, the Camden Sheriff's Office report said.

After gaining permission to search the vehicle, deputies found cash, money orders and prepaid cards. Kingsland police also responded to scene. The men allegedly also swindled a Winn-Dixie in Kingland, deputies said.

Deputies arrested Baron Kvec and charged him with identify fraud and theft by taking. Zabar Lingurar, Marius Zanfir, Giurgiurel Calugaren and Adreas Calugaren all were charged with party to a crime, according to the Camden Sheriff's Office.

More charges are likely. Glynn County Police detectives are still investigating and would not comment further Tuesday.