Camden woman sentenced for role in Pine Street drug ring
CAMDEN - A city woman was sentenced to more than five years in federal prison for her role in a drug ring here.
Jasmin Velez, 27, told a federal judge Monday that she distributed from three to 10 kilograms of heroin through a network based on the 400 and 500 blocks of Pine Street, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Jersey.
Velez also acknowledged a role in the distribution of cocaine and cocaine base.
She had previously admitted guilt to conspiring to distribute heroin within 1,000 feet of a school.
Superior Court Judge Renee Marie Bumb sentenced Velez to a 63-month term.
Velez was among 19 people arrested in late 2018 after an FBI investigation of a ring that ran open-air drug sets on Pine Street.
Sixteen defendants have admitted guilt to drug-conspiracy charges, and three await trial.
