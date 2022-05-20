Camden woman shot dead, man assaulted during altercation with his nephew

South Jersey Police Update

CAMDEN — A violent confrontation between three people on Thursday ended with a woman dead, a man assaulted and his nephew facing murder, assault and weapons charges.

Camden County Police Department responded to the 200 block of Eutaw Avenue in the city's Marlton section at 11:06 a.m. Thursday, where they discovered Nicole Carr suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and a man who had been assaulted. Carr, 37, was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she died a short time later.

U.S. Marshals notified homicide detectives in Camden on Friday morning that Marquis Fletcher, 36, contacted them so that he could turn himself in. He was taken into custody Friday and is being held at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

According to a statement of probable cause, Carr and the 61-year-old male assault victim were at home with their two children and Fletcher, identified as the man's nephew. As Carr was cooking, the man heard "a slap sound," and Carr called out to the man and said Fletcher struck her, according to the statement. The man talked to Fletcher, the document says, who then left.

About 10 minutes later, the statement says, Fletcher returned and the man heard screaming. He went upstairs from the basement and told police he saw Fletcher holding Carr's arm and striking her with a gun. The men struggled and Fletcher struck the man in the face, then struck Carr before firing a single shot, according to the statement.

The charges against Fletcher are only allegations; he has not been convicted of any crimes related to this case.

Carr's death was the third homicide in Camden during a violent week, and the seventh homicide in the city this year.

