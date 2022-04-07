‘He came at me,’ 911 caller says he shot teen in self-defense; homicide investigation underway

Dayton police are investigating the death of an 18-year-old as a homicide case after a 911 caller said he shot the teen in self defense, according to a Dayton police report and a 911 call.

Officers went to a home in the first block of South Torrence Street on March 29 shortly before 10:15 a.m. for a shooting, according to dispatch records.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7 through a public records request, a caller told dispatchers he was arguing with his friend about eviction and shot the victim in the head to defend himself.

”He came at me with a knife,” the caller told dispatchers. “I was scared.”

The incident report identified the victim as 18-year-old Riley Clark. Clark’s body was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, however autopsy results were not immediately available, a coroner’s office spokesperson said.

The caller told dispatchers Clark was not breathing and did not “look alive.”

“I didn’t mean to kill him, I just wanted him to stop,” the man said.

The man said Clark had been living with him and his parents at the time of the incident

Dispatch records show police took a man into custody from the scene, however it is unclear if any arrests were made or if any charges have been filed.

News Center 7 is working to gather additional information from Dayton Police, who said they are working on our request for information.




















