‘They came out of the sea shooting us’: How Israel’s Bedouin Arabs became Hamas targets

Younis in the village of Kuseifa with his nephews and nieces, from left, Mohammed, Amar, Miral, Younis and Mayar, who lost their father Abdelkarim - Heathcliff O'Malley

Abdelkarim Hasan, a 48-year-old driver and father of ten, was jolted from his sleep by his phone at 6am on October 7. A young client he had dropped off at the Nova rave near Gaza the previous night was pleading for Mr Hasan to come back for him.

“They said there were rocket attacks and asked him to pick them up. His wife told him not to go but he said: ‘How am I going to leave them there all alone?’” Mr Hasan’s brother, Yusef, told The Telegraph from their native village of Kuseifa, south-east of Israel. The day of horror has left deep scars on Israeli Jews, but it has also impacted minority communities, including the Bedouins of the Negev desert.

Mr Hasan, a burly man with a clean-shaven head and bushy eyebrows, had been enjoying himself at a wedding just hours earlier, but he jumped into his black minivan and drove to the junction near the kibbutz of Re’im. His vehicle, its windshield pockmarked by bullet holes, was spotted by a Telegraph reporter two days after the attack. Mr Hasan had been killed trying to save the partygoer.

Morad pictured in his Kuseifa village, lost his uncle Abdelkarim in the Hamas attack - Heathcliff O'Malley

At least 24 Arab Israelis, most of them Bedouins, were killed and six Bedouins were taken hostages on October 7 - a sign of the indiscriminate nature of Hamas’s attack on Israel. Hamas has not indicated that Arabs or Muslims in their captivity will be released any time soon.

The Bedouin community, a Muslim people indigenous to the Negev desert, have found themselves on the frontline of the Israel-Hamas war. They hope the Israeli government will finally embrace them after decades of deep-seated mutual suspicion. But the state does not recognise them as an indigenous group, and UN experts last year urged Israeli authorities to put an end to the demolition of Bedouin settlements, which are being removed to make way for Israeli settlements.

Wahid al-Hozzil is a Bedouin and a retired IDF colonel who lives on the outskirts of the town of Rahat, a predominantly Bedouin city in southern Israel. A camel grazes on the side of the road as he talks. Since the terror attack nearly one month ago, he has been fielding a stream of requests from tribesmen who are looking for their missing relatives.

Bedouin ancestor

Col Hozzil, who proudly displays a clipping of a newspaper profile of him as well as the photograph of a Bedouin ancestor on the wall of his house, mobilised locals to gather intelligence about the missing and killed and collate the data.

Eleven Bedouins, mostly farm hands, were killed in the Hamas raid on October 7, and seven more died from rocket attacks, according to his calculations. This is on top of the six people in captivity in Gaza.

Asked why Hamas would target fellow Arab Muslims, the colonel who retired after 22 years of service said: “Hamas doesn’t make a difference between Arabs and Jews. We all are Israeli citizens to them.”

Bedouin IDF soldiers are often posted in the Negev close to Gaza, and Col Hozzil was involved in repelling a Hamas infiltration from Gaza when a suicide bomber rammed through the fence on an explosive-laden truck in 2008.

That Hamas would stage an attack on Israel was not a surprise to Col Hozzil, but what did stun him was the group’s brutality against women and children, and the absence of a robust Israeli force at the border:

“I knew 100 per cent something like this could happen but I never thought Hamas would target civilians: I thought it’s us who would have to confront them,” he said.

Bedouins have faced systemic discrimination since the establishment of the Israeli state in 1948 as authorities sought to relocate the traditionally nomadic and semi-nomadic people to recognised towns. Many Bedouins have refused to move from their ancestral lands, and an estimated 80,000 people still live in villages in the desert, unrecognised by the state and therefore lacking access to basic amenities such as electricity and water.

Israel’s state comptroller in a 2021 report described the Negev’s Bedouin population as “the poorest section of society in Israel, suffering from a lack of infrastructure and quality education”.

The report also admitted that because Israel does not recognise dozens of villages scattered in the desert, the state does not know the exact number of Bedouins in Israel, with estimates ranging between 200,000 and 250,000 people.

The scope of the disaster for the community is unprecedented; Bedouins often have large families, and the loss of even one breadwinner is significant.

Among the victims of the attack is a man who had 35 children with three different wives. The community will now have to provide for all of them, retired Col Hozzil said.

Arab Bedouins were also attacked by Hamas on October 7th. At least 17 died and others were taken hostage - Heathcliff O'Malley

In the village of Kuseifa, a fleet of minivans was parked on the side of a dusty road near two two-storey houses owned by the Hasan family. After Mr Hasan died, the six other brothers stopped working in the family minivan company.

They have helped his two wives and ten children move to the village and have decided to finish building the house that he had only had time to lay the foundation for.

Sitting on blue plastic chairs on a patio outside one of the houses, the men of the Hasan family recalled frantic attempts to find him as his phone went dead hours after he left home to rescue the partygoer.

One brother rushed to the hospital to see if he had been been taken there, while Suleiman and Yunis went to the scene of the rave where they pleaded with the police guarding the site to let them in.

Suleiman and Yunis found his dead body inside his black Mercedes minivan, abandoned on the side of the road. His body had a gunshot wound. They could tell from the position of the car that Mr Hasan had gone to the site and was trying to escape when he was killed.

More than 260 party-goers were killed by Hamas attackers that day.

Police did not allow the family to remove the body. They spent three days waiting at the gate of a military base in central Israel for his body to be officially identified. The base was so overwhelmed in the wake of the tragedy that they had to bring in refrigerated trucks to store the bodies of the victims.

Mr Hasan was laid to rest in the village later that week as several hundred people came to pay their respects. A video from the funeral shows the Bedouins standing in the desert in Muslim prayer.

Yusef Hasan, who himself saved a paramedic fleeing the site of the rave after he got sent a location pin that same afternoon, did not hesitate when asked why his brother would disregard the danger and go to the site of the massacre.

“These are our clients. We live together. We’re responsible for them,” he told The Telegraph at the patio of the family home, while military helicopters and transport planes buzzed over the barren hills on the horizon.

Unlike most other Israelis, families of the Bedouin victims and hostages are wary of publicity, fearing a backlash from both sides.

Brothers Suleiman, Yousef, Younis in the village of Kuseifa . They lost their bother Abdelkarim during the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas - Heathcliff O'Malley

“We’re stuck between a rock and a hard place here: For Palestinians, we are traitors, for Israelis…” Adam al-Zeadna, whose nephew Abdelrahman was killed by Hamas, paused while talking, cautious not to sound too critical of the government that still refuses to recognise dozens of Bedouin villages.

His family is one of the few that still works the land in their native village of Al-Ziyad in south-eastern Israel. Most have moved, but the Zeadnas have refused.

Abdelrahman, 26, was a truck driver and a modern man who loved camping.

On Friday evening he went to spend the night at Zikkim beach, a favourite place for the family on the Mediterranean coast, just a few kilometres from Gaza.

It was nearly 7am on Saturday when his father, Ates al-Zeadna, got a call.

“He said: ‘Dad, people are coming out of the water and shooting at us’,” Mr Zeadna, dressed in a traditional full-length black thobe and clutching an embroidered blue pillow, said from his living room. “I tried calling a few minutes later, and there was no answer.”

Abdelrahman’s body was soon identified, but the father still does not know how he died.

On the day of the Hamas attack, a rocket landed about 100 metres away from the Zeadna house. No one was hurt, but the community was once again reminded of the government’s neglect for Bedouins.

The majority of apartment blocks in towns across Israel are equipped with safe rooms, and Jewish-majority towns in the south have numerous air raid shelters in the streets, built by the government.

For majority-Bedouin village, a safe room or a shelter is still a luxury.

In Al-Ziyad, one cube-shaped concrete air raid shelter stands at the entrance to the village lined with olive trees. It proudly displays the logo of an international NGO that made the donation.

“This is a village of 4,000 people and we have only one shelter - only five people can fit in - what are the rest of us supposed to do?” said Adam al-Zeadna. “We are Israelis. Jews have the same destiny as us.”

Yet, government investment is starting to trickle into tribal communities such as Rahat, the largest Bedouin town in Israel, which is undergoing an urban transformation. New, modern public buildings are under construction.

At one of the recently built community centres in Rahat, Sliman al-Amour is leading an emergency relief centre, which was set up in the aftermath of the Hamas attack. He is collecting donations for vulnerable families and liaising with the government to deliver portable air raid shelters to the communities that need them most.

Hundreds of shelters

The government has sent out hundreds of shelters to Bedouin villages in recent days, but they need thousands, says Mr Amour. He says the community is under pressure from far-Right groups and politicians who incite companies and schools to fire and expel Israeli Arabs, whether they are Palestinian or Bedouin.

The school dropout rate among Bedouins is three times the national average, a result of poor economic conditions, lack of safety and transportation.

A long-time co-chief executive of a charity that fights against discrimination and inequality of Bedouins, Mr Amour has been fighting for years to get the Israeli government to provide basic amenities to all unrecognised villages and stop the demolitions of the properties Israel considers illegal.

As the desert’s Bedouins now find themselves on the frontline of Israel’s war on Hamas, Mr Amour says it is time for the government to make amends with his community on a basic level.

“Problems with water and infrastructure are real,” he said. “We’re trying to challenge the authorities to change things. They can’t keep going on like this.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.