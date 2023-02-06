He camel, he saw, he conquered, as indignant mammal kills brash Russian

112
·2 min read
Users sided with the camel
Users sided with the camel

A Russian who decided to punch a camel didn’t land the same knockout blow that Arnold Schwarzenegger’s famous barbarian character managed in the classic 1982 sword and sorcery movie.

Read also: Artificial intelligence draws animals threatened with extinction due to the war in Ukraine

In fact, the end result was more like an ‘80s horror movie.

Netizens are in equal measure disturbed and in awe at a video of the camel, which took savage revenge on an aggressive Russian who decided to punch him — apparently to demonstrate his "dominance."

But in the end it was the camel that proved itself to be the higher animal.

WARNING! GRAPHIC CONTENT!

In the video clip circulating on social media, which was filmed in Russia’s Omsk Oblast, and which first appeared on Feb. 4, a man approaches the animal and hits it on the nose.

The camel at first seems shocked, and then it launches into an unexpectedly brutal retaliatory attack.

Read also: Stepan the Cat from Kharkiv raises $10,000 dollars to help animals in Ukraine

The animal is seen grabbing its abuser by the arm and hurling him from side to side like a rag doll. It then tramples the man, before picking his now limp body up again, hurling it around some more, and then trampling him some more.

The attack ends after a van drives into view, and the camel leaves the lifeless-looking body of the man.

The human attacker died as a result of his injuries, but despite this, social media users appear to have largely sided with the camel.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Florence Pugh Is Single-Handedly Bringing Back Peplums

    The star even wore hers with a daring hat.

  • Ukrainian military arrive in UK to get to grips with AS90 self-propelled howitzers

    A group of Ukrainian soldiers has arrived in the UK to train on the AS90 Self-Propelled Howitzers (SPHs). Source: The Ministry of Defence of the UK, as European Pravda reports Quote: "A warm welcome to Ukrainian personnel who have arrived in the UK this weekend to get to grips with the AS90.

  • Russian rockets hit Kharkiv, Kyiv says 'ready' for attack

    STORY: Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Sunday, one of them shattering a residential building.That's according to local officials. One resident, Lyudmyla Krylova, said she'd been living in the apartment block for only four months after being evacuated from another city.She told Reuters she was at home, there was a strong blast, and furniture fell on her and her friend, who was injured by glass.Another missile struck the city's university. One of the school's directors told Reuters three floors of the building were destroyed.The strikes come as Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday said the country was ready for a possible Russian offensive this month.Ukraine has been readying for a new Russian assault, possibly timed to the one-year anniversary of what Moscow calls a "special military operation," when it sent its forces streaming over Ukraine's borders.Ukrainian fighters managed to force Russia to retreat first from the capitol, Kyiv, and later from swaths of occupied territory in the east. But Moscow conscripted hundreds of thousands of civilians into what is expected to be a new campaign.Western allies have pledged weapons to help Kyiv resist the expected attack. Reznikov said some of the hardware isn't going to arrive on time, but stated Ukraine was ready, and would be able to hold back the attack.But this German-made howitzer in the Donbas is already in the fight. It's staffed by two Ukrainian brothers who trained in Germany, and told Reuters that Russian infantry were creeping forward.Reconnaissance relayed coordinates, and the brothers fired at the targets.Between lobbing shells at invaders, they shoot texts to their worried parents, reassuring them both sons are alive and well.

  • Harry Styles goes shirtless in a sparkly Swarovski jumpsuit at the Grammys red carpet

    Harry Styles wore multiple headline making outfits at the Grammys, starting with a sparkly, Swarovski-encrusted jumpsuit

  • Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners head for SAMP/T Mamba air defense system training

    Anti-aircraft missile troops of the Armed Forces have already left for training in the operation of SAMP/T anti-missile systems, which will take place in France and Italy, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported on Telegram on Feb. 5.

  • White House ‘profoundly concerned’ by reports of earthquake in Turkey, Syria; 2,300 dead

    National security adviser Jake Sullivan on Monday said the White House is “profoundly concerned” by reports from Turkey and Syria, where a massive earthquake has killed more than 2,300 people. “The United States is profoundly concerned by the reports of today’s destructive earthquake in Turkiye and Syria. We stand ready to provide any and all…

  • Mutants, Mullets, and Masks Mark the Toy News of the Week

    Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular round up of the latest toy news. This week, Mondo’s X-Men: The Animated Series line continues with much jubilation, set phasers to stun with a new Star Trek replica, and Lego goes Disney for a new 100th anniversary celebration. Check it out!

  • Melania Trump watched 2019 ISIS raid from situation room, suggested ‘hero dog’ story in media

    Melania Trump in October 2019 sat in and watched the U.S. raid that led to the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a compound in Syria, according to a new memoir set for release this week. The then-first lady was sitting directly inside the White House Situation Room and later suggested that the…

  • North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

    North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push.

  • Chinese spy balloon raises alarm bells over China buying up US land

    A Chinese spy balloon floating over the U.S. has raised alarm bells among experts and lawmakers over China's ongoing efforts to buy land across the U.S.

  • Suspected heroin, meth, and crack seized after foot chase in New Market: police

    Authorities in Frederick County say two men face narcotics related charges after suspected heroin, methamphetamine, and crack were seized from them following a foot pursuit over the weekend.

  • Grammys 2023: Aaron Carter fans devastated at In Memoriam segment snub after death at 34

    Fans labelled it an ‘absolute joke’ after the ceremony neglected to mention him

  • Pervez Musharraf: Pakistan leader's love-hate relationship with India

    Pervez Musharraf possibly came closest to improving ties with India, but Delhi remained divided over him.

  • Abbott issues disaster declaration following Texas ice storm

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) issued a disaster declaration on Saturday for seven counties, including Austin, that were hit particularly hard by last week’s winter storm. “Through this disaster declaration, we will be able to provide additional assistance to Texans and communities who have experienced property damage and localized power outages from this ice storm,”…

  • So Much of What We Know About the Plague Might Be Wrong

    Photo Illustration by Erin O'Flynn/The Daily Beast/Wellcome Images/Wikimedia CommonsThere is a legend that you may have heard about the arrival of the Black Death in Europe. According to a story told by Italian notary Gabriele De’ Mussi, plague arrived in 1346, when “Tartars” attacking the city of Caffa in the Crimea came down with a mysterious illness. The dying Mongols decide to catapult the bodies of their dead over the walls of the city to infect the inhabitants within. That illness was bubo

  • Phoenix Suns' 2023 NBA trade deadline speculation, rumors again include Kevin Durant

    The Kevin Durant trade speculation is back for the Phoenix Suns ahead of Thursday's 2023 NBA trade deadline.

  • Pet of the Week: Carina seeks a queenly perch, person familiar with cats

    The Taunton Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Carina, a female tiger cat

  • Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill spied for KGB in Switzerland in 1970s – Swiss media

    In the 1970s, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill, spied in Geneva for the KGB under the World Council of Churches, Swiss newspaper SonntagsZeitung reported on Feb. 4.

  • The Nakedest and Most Revealing Dresses on the 2023 Grammys Red Carpet

    A bunch of celebs showed up in naked dresses at the Grammy Awards—check out the most revealing gowns of the night.

  • Bad Bunny Performance Has Fans Calling Grammy Awards 'Racist' And 'Ignorant'

    The international Puerto Rican star and his fans were subjected to "insulting" treatment in his opening act on the awards show.