Camelback Recovery is a Joint Commission-Accredited Arizona Rehab

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - (NewMediaWire) - November 14, 2022 - Camelback Recovery recently received Joint Commission accreditation in the Behavioral Health Care and Human Services category. For more than 50 years, the Joint Commission has maintained rigorous quality standards that healthcare organizations must achieve to earn accreditation. As a Joint Commission-accredited Arizona rehab, Camelback Recovery demonstrates its commitment to effective, evidence-based recovery, ensuring clients receive high-quality care throughout the treatment process. Benefits of Joint Commission-Accredited Rehabilitation for Substance Use Disorder Joint Commission accreditation assures clients and their families that they'll receive the highest level of care in all of Camelback Recovery's programs. Some of the most important benefits of choosing a rehab facility that has earned this elite recognition are: - Continuity of care with open communication between the treatment center staff and other primary and specialty providers on one's care team - Effective risk reduction measures in place to keep clients healthy and safe throughout treatment - Expanded insurance coverage options since more plans opt to work with accredited rehab facilities - Proven excellence in care quality and safety validated by a neutral third party About the Accreditation Process Joint Commission accreditation is a voluntary process, which means Camelback Recovery chose to have the rigorous evaluation to ensure they meet the commission's extensive quality standards. These guidelines cover areas such as: - Leadership - Information management - Infection control and prevention - Human resources - Emergency management - Care environment - Services and treatments - Leadership - National patient safety goals - Medication management - Individual rights and responsibilities - Performance improvement Accreditation lasts for 3 years, at which point they can apply for reaccreditation and go through a new evaluation. Accredited Arizona Addiction Treatment The Camelback Recovery team is proud to support the Joint Commission's mission to continuously improve the quality of available public healthcare, including treatment for substance use disorder and other behavioral health conditions. Their Scottsdale location offers comprehensive treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, trauma and mental health disorders. Each Camelback Recovery client develops individual recovery goals the care team uses to create a personalized treatment plan. Private rooms, gourmet, homestyle meals and fitness activities support physical and emotional wellness as one goes through recovery. Camelback Recovery has both a partial hospitalization program (PHP) for residential treatment and an intensive outpatient program (IOP), as well as individual, family and group therapy modalities. Programs start with medication-assisted detox to help one overcome the physical and mental symptoms of substance withdrawal. From there, they use evidence-based techniques, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, to help them learn new coping mechanisms. To learn more about whether Camelback Recovery is right for oneself or a family member, contact them today at 602-466-9880 to speak with an admissions counselor. They will provide more information about what to expect and help one understand how they can help them live a sober lifestyle. Media Contact: Company Name: Camelback Recovery Contact Person: Chris Newman Phone: 602-282-0141 Address: 6025 E Windsor Ave City: Scottsdale State: AZ Postal Code: 85257 Country: United States Website: https://www.camelbackrecovery.com/