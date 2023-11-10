Camellia show and sale ready to bloom at the New Hanover Arboretum

Spring and summer blooming plants have faded and gone but the fall bloomers are putting on an impressive show at the New Hanover County Arboretum. You won't want to miss it.

The arboretum’s garden is again in bloom with snapdragons, pansies and re-blooming azaleas. However, the stars of the color show are the fall blooming camellias. Fall blooming camellias are unique in that the plants tend to explode with blooms engulfing the entire plant and they typically have an attractive scent. Another distinction is they can be grown in full sun or shade. Their spent blooms form an eye-catching carpet of petals under each plant.

Some camellias blooming now at the arboretum:

Our Linda, a pretty pink rose-form double sasanqua with dark green leaves (one of my favorites).

If you have limited space, the dwarf Shishi-Gashira sasanqua is an excellent choice for the front of a garden bed or a pot. It's crimson red blooms show nicely against dark green leaves.

Yuletide is a garden favorite with Christmas red single flowers offset by showy yellow center stamens.

The tiny white blooms on camellia sinensis (the tea plant) are an added bonus on a plant who’s leaves are used in making tea.

The large white showy blooms of camellia sasanqua Setsugekka are ruffled and the plant is cold hardy.

Egao Corkscrew is an unusual pink camellia with zigzag branches that look great in the garden, a pot or a hanging basket.

In addition to enhancing the garden, many fall blooming camellias are excellent choices for bonsai or espalier. Look in the Arboretum for Leslie Ann with its peony white petals tipped with red, or Chansonette with brilliant pink formal-double ruffled petals.

Don't miss several early blooming camellia japonicas in the Arboretum now, as well. Early Autumn with lavender rose colored blooms, Tudor Baby showing dark red petals edged in black, and Joe Nuccio with orchid pink in-curved petals are currently in bloom.

A wonderful event coming up featuring fall blooming camellias is on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, at the New Hanover County Arboretum, 6206 Oleander Drive in Wilmington from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Come join the Tidewater Camellia Club as it hosts its "Fall Celebration and Sale." This event features a display of members' camellia blooms, its popular camellia sale, fun family activities and many educational exhibits. Talk with their experts; attend educational seminars about the planting and care of camellias or join a guided tour of the Arboretum Camellia Garden. This event is free and and open to the public.

Diane Clark

Diane Clark is a member of the Tidewater Camellia Club and can be reached at dccondeck@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: Tidewater Camellia Club to host its fall show and sale in Wilmington