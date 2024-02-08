Camellia Workshop offered by Pebble Hill Plantation and Wiregrass Camellia Society

Feb. 8—THOMASVILLE — Camellias were first introduced to the United States near Charleston, South Carolina in 1786. They are now a beloved part of the Southern landscape, adding beautiful dark green foliage and stunning blooms in many shades of pink, red, white, and even variegated varieties. Camellias are also the plant that gives us tea. To celebrate these wonderful plants, Pebble Hill Plantation is partnering with the Wiregrass Camellia Society to host a fun and informative Camellia Workshop on Saturday, February 17th from 10 a.m. to noon at Pebble Hill's Uno Hill Barn.

This workshop includes a Camellia Exhibition featuring a wide variety of blooms provided by the Wiregrass Camellia Society members and participants who would like to bring their own specimens to share with everyone.

"If you have a beautiful camellia in your yard and you are unsure of what variety it is or want to know more about it, the presenters from Wiregrass Camellia Society will be happy to help you," said organizer Kitty Spivey, who is the Program Coordinator for Pebble Hill Plantation.

Participants who bring in their own blooms will automatically have them entered to win the "People's Choice Award" for the most beautiful bloom of the day. All workshop participants will have the chance to vote for the "People's Choice Award" that will include all blooms in the Camellia Exhibition.

A Camellia Plant Sale is also part of the workshop. Participants may select from japonica and sasanqua varieties to add to their existing camellia displays or to start their own camellia garden at home.

Another popular activity at the workshop is "camellia waxing", which is the process of preserving camellia blooms in wax to extend the time they can be beautifully displayed. There will also be Camellia Society and Camellia Organization information tables and lecture-style group sessions on how to properly care for and propagate camellias. Light refreshments will be provided.

"This workshop is a wonderful opportunity for anyone interested in gaining helpful information on fertilization, best soil conditions, pruning and other important information on growing and maintaining gorgeous camellia plants," said Spivey. "Or it is a just a great way to spend a morning surrounded by beautiful flowers and people who enjoy growing camellias and sharing their love for these special plants."

Pebble Hill Plantation is home to more than 100 camellia plants in many varieties. Some of them are part of the original landscape design plan that dates back to the early 1900s. Participants in the Workshop will receive free admission to tour the historic Grounds, Gardens, and Outbuildings at Pebble Hill with their purchase of a Camellia Workshop Ticket. Tickets for the event are $20 and must be purchased in advance. Ticket information is available at pebblehill.com and more information may be obtained by calling Kitty Spivey at 229-226-2344.