Cameo Drive shooting suspect ID'd

Aug. 31—WILLIMANTIC — Willimantic Police have identified the individual who was arrested in connection with an incident on Cameo Drive Friday afternoon that involved an accident and shooting.

Joseph Percy, 24, of 1 Cameo Dr., Willimantic was charged with second- degree breach of peace. He was issued a $1,500 bond and is due to appear in Danielson Superior Court on Sept. 6 Police said Percy was arrested on scene.

"This incident is still under investigation," Willimantic Police Lt. Matthew Solak said in a press release Tuesday. According to police, additional arrests are expected in connection with the investigation.

Officers responded about 3: 30 p. m. to the area of Village Heights Apartments at 80 Cameo Drive. Police said after the shooting, a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a car leaving the scene. Officers determined that there was a " crime scene" on the northwest side of Cameo Drive.

Two pedestrians were injured after being hit by a car in the parking lot at the apartment complex, according to Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.

He said both of the patients live in the area of Cameo Drive.

Scrivener said it's possible those individuals were involved in an altercation.

He said firefighters transported a 21 year- old male with " minor to moderate" injuries to Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

Scrivener reported that it's possible that the man fell on the stairs into his house after being hit by the car. The Willimantic Fire Department reported that they transported a second patient, a 69 year- old male, to Hartford Hospital with " possibly severe" injuries after being pulled under the vehicle that hit him.

That individual received advanced life support.

Windham Hospital paramedics were requested for both patients, but only one was available. Police located a " vehicle of interest" near the intersection of Cameo and Cantor drives.

Members of the Willimantic Police Detective Division and Willimantic Police Accident Reconstruction Team were handling the investigation.

Police said the incident appears to be " isolated in nature" and it was believed that there weren't any " additional threats." Those with information about the incident are asked to contact the police department's detective division at (860) 465-3135.

