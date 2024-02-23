Cameo Grill to celebrate anniversary with deal, memories

When Cameo Grill opened in 1944 on South Erie Street in Massillon, the president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, gas cost 15 cents per gallon, and bread was 10 cents a loaf.

World War II was raging. A new home cost about $3,450.

In Massillon, the Bickis brothers were opening the now-iconic Cameo Grill, a food, liquor and beer establishment.

The sign outside welcomes you to Massillon's iconic Cameo Grill.

It marched along until 1980, when Cameo Joe and Momma J Heinzer took over as owners. During that time, Cameo Joe’s mom, referred to lovingly as “Grandma,” and his brother and sister were employees.

As more competition came to town, Cameo Grill began to struggle. The mill workers on swing shift would come in and tell Cameo Joe and Momma J that if they started serving breakfast they would come in more often. That was all the incentive they needed. The husband and wife remain involved, coming in several times a week for coffee and to chat with the regulars and welcome new patrons, but the current owners are two of their daughters, Julie Reinhart and June Dunwiddie.

Stark County eats: Eat your way through Stark County at these 11 area restaurants chosen by foodies

Reinhart says Dunwiddie is "the real workhorse."

“My sister June handles the day-to-day operations, all the ins and outs. I’m just on the back burner. If it wasn’t for her, there wouldn’t be a Cameo Grill,” Reinhart said during a phone interview last week.

“My earliest memories of being at the restaurant with my parents are when I was 5 years old. After a football game, my parents would work. My older siblings would have to clear tables and sometimes do dishes, but since I was so young, I would go upstairs and use the giant chalkboard and play school. I think that’s one of the reasons I became a teacher.”

Reinhart has taught second grade at Franklin Elementary in the Massillon City School District for 24 years.

“There are five of us kids in the family, but only two of us chose the restaurant business," Reinhart said. My sister June always knew that she was going to own Cameo Grill one day.”

In the mid-'60s, Reinhart said the toll of running a restaurant while also aging began to wear on her parents. She met with her sister, and with their parents' permission, they agreed to take over as owners.

“We knew we wanted it to continue as a real family place. Many of the cooks have been with Cameo Grill for an extended period, with some serving for 15 and 20 years," Reinhart said. "One of our workers that started with my parents was Eve Ferrel. She retired two months ago after being with us for 40 years. I have to laugh, though, as she still comes in from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to be sure everything is cleaned to her satisfaction.”

Cameo Grill head cook Zachary Merryman shows off the "Jaws" fish sandwich, a half-pound Cameo burger, and small order of fries.

The Original Cameo burger is still the favorite among patrons, and Steve Reinhart, Julie’s husband, said that it was saved not long ago by a local baker.

"For a while, we had to discontinue the Original Cameo burger – a one pound burger with cheese, mustard, ketchup, relish, pickle, onion and a pepper – because we couldn't find buns big enough," Steve Reinhart said. "Fortunately, 10 years ago, we found a local supplier willing to make them, and they've been a menu staple ever since."

I visited the Cameo Grill with fellow reporter Amy Knapp for lunch on a recent work day. We enjoyed Cameo burgers with bacon, fresh-cut fries, breaded pickle spears, hot pepper cheese balls, and a cup of the chicken-and-rice soup. The meal was delightful, served by a busy yet welcoming staff, and the restaurant quickly filled up as we savored our meals.

Seated across from me was longtime customer Pauline Salvino and her friend Steve Dalley, a first-time visitor. Both Perry Township residents, Salvino has been coming to the Cameo Grill for years.

"I always get a Cameo burger and the fries. The fries taste like fair fries," Salvino said as she generously shared some of her fries while I waited to order.

Lenten fish fries: Which Stark County-area churches are offering fish fries during Lent?

As we discussed the Cameo Grill's longevity, I reminded Salvino about the upcoming 80th anniversary customer appreciation week celebration, which will run Feb. 27 to March 1. From 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. each of those days, the large Cameo burger with the works will be only $3. There will be giveaways throughout the appreciation week, as well.

The Bickis brothers opened Cameo Grill in 1944 in Massillon.

Reinhart said appreciation week began about 10 years ago, and has attracted families with members of all ages, and even those out of state.

As decendants of The Heinzers, the current owners work to preserve the Cameo Grill's original charm as a family-friendly, clean, reasonably priced food establishment.

Reinhart said the restaurant was able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic by adapting to the times.

"We increased our carryout, utilized Door Dash for deliveries, and, for the first time ever, started accepting credit cards," she said. "It wasn't easy, but the community's support remained strong throughout the pandemic."

The challenge these days is different.

“Since COVID-19, our biggest challenge is finding and keeping workers. I don’t know where they’ve all gone, but they have seemingly disappeared,” she added.

Reinhart said the operation is rewarding for the owners.

“We love the customers. It’s the best part of the business," Reinhart said. "The regulars − hearing their stories about their families, their lives − and their continued support, and of course welcoming new patrons,” Reinhart added.

It takes a big appetite to finish off the Original Cameo Burger, served with the works, at Cameo Grill in Massillon.

Reach Bev at bshaffer@gannett.com or 330-580-8318.

If you go

WHAT – Cameo Grill

WHERE – 809 Erie St. S, Massillon; 330-837-1919

HOURS – 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday; closed Monday.

MORE – Cameo Grill's 80th anniversary customer appreciation special will run 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Check out the restaurant on Facebook.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Cameo Grill owners explain why Massillon eatery is thriving after 80 years