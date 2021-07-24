Camera captures break-in at Vancouver's Kiggins Theatre

Jul. 23—The Kiggins Theatre's box office was broken into early Thursday morning in downtown Vancouver and more than $800 worth of items was stolen, according to social media posts.

In a tweet Thursday night, Kiggins said two men were captured on its security cameras, before stealing one of them.

The theater, 1011 Main St., contacted police, and it is circulating photos of the suspects.

Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said police were contacted Thursday morning about a broken window and property theft at the Kiggins box office. The theater provided video images that showed a "white male wearing a red beanie as possibly involved."

Kapp said the man has not been identified.

Anyone who recognizes either person should contact the Vancouver Police Department, according to the theater.