Camera captures woman saving a stranded kayaker
Sally Wallick came across a fellow kayaker who'd been capsized out of his kayak for at least 45 minutes. Her attempted rescue was caught on camera.
Sally Wallick came across a fellow kayaker who'd been capsized out of his kayak for at least 45 minutes. Her attempted rescue was caught on camera.
The Storm play in the second round of the WNBA playoffs on Sunday. The post Breanna Stewart still hasn’t practiced as Storm star continues rehab appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
The Steelers need help on both sides of the football.
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Commission said on Tuesday it would make sense for the United States to allow travel by people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 shots, although existing U.S. guidance already authorises those travellers. On Monday, the White House said it would lift restrictions from November that bar EU citizens, including those fully vaccinated, from traveling to the United States. "We believe the AstraZeneca vaccine is safe," Eric Mamer, a spokesperson for the EU Commission, told a news conference.
A Washington state prosecutor has decided not to file criminal charges against police who shot and killed an antifascist fugitive wanted in the highly publicized death last year of a right-wing demonstrator in Portland, Oregon, last year. A U.S. Marshals-led task force was trying to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four officers fired at him as he exited his car. Reinoehl, who was armed, was on the run after being caught on surveillance video shooting Aaron “Jay” Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, on Aug. 29, 2020, after demonstration backing then-President Donald Trump.
The musical is facing virulent early reviews, weak tracking and criticism for casting 27-year-old Ben Platt as a high school student
So this is where he gets his athletic genes from.
Aly Raisman told Trevor Noah justice will come once there's a full investigation into the FBI's communication with USA Gymnastics going back decades.
Trai Turner didn't finish his home debut in Pittsburgh after he spit on a Raiders player, which he said was in retaliation for being spit on.
On Monday’s airing of The ReidOut, host Joy Reid addressed the massive media coverage surrounding Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the young […] The post Joy Reid calls out ‘Missing White Woman Syndrome’ amid Gabby Petito case appeared first on TheGrio.
A YouTubing family said it caught footage of Petito's van unoccupied. Zoomed in, the footage suggests the rear door closed as the family approached.
LAPDA mom and daughter who allegedly posed as plastic surgery pros have been charged with murder after an aspiring adult film actress’ illegal butt augmentation surgery turned deadly.Libby Adame, 51, and Alicia Galaz, 23, were arrested Aug. 5 in Riverside, California, in connection with the death of 26-year-old Karissa Rajpaul, who died at a local hospital hours after she underwent the botched procedure.The Los Angeles Police Department told local outlets that the two women posed as specialists
Reed crashed into teammate Joey Gladstone during eliminations Sunday at the DeWalt Carolina Nationals.
YouTubeThe last text Gabby Petito sent before she went missing while road-tripping across the U.S. with her fiancé set off alarm bells for her mother, who became fearful for the 22-year-old’s safety after receiving the “odd” message.That’s according to a newly-unsealed search warrant giving North Port, Florida, police permission to search a hard drive investigators found in Petito’s white van, which she and Brian Laundrie, 23, had been using to tour the country’s national parks.“The text message
Jennifer Eakins reveals her latest list of players to consider dropping to make room for options with more upside on the waiver wire.
Florida authorities searching for the boyfriend of Gabby Petito said Tuesday that someone bearing his likeness was caught on a deer camera hiking through the wilderness.
The truck turned out to be an advertising stunt from a local ad agency looking to encourage more people to get inoculated against COVID-19.
Former Colts punter turned media pioneer Pat McAfee once cashed in big time at the roulette table thanks to his quarterback.
Marcos Alonso has explained why he will no longer take the knee before Premier League games.
"I just called 1980 and told it I wanted my 6-pack back," the 66-year-old actor captioned his post
Smoke and flames shot through the side of the Superdome's roof on Tuesday as crews worked to clean and prepare the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena for painting. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames on the building's roof shortly after 12:30 p.m. The fire appeared to be under control a short time later. New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.”