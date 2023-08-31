Camera footage shows woman carjacked at gunpoint in South Tacoma laundromat

A woman was minding her own business before being carjacked at gunpoint in a South Tacoma Laundromat.

Surveillance video shows two strangers approaching Mara Young and demanding that she hand over her keys while putting a gun in her face. Despite Young begging the robbers not to take them, the accomplices wrestled the keys from her hands, unlocked her minivan in the parking lot, and then drove away.

The minivan has since been found in Oregon. Even though her car was recovered, Younge says she is struggling to move past the brazen crime.

“I’m trying not to be afraid because right now I am. I’m really afraid. and we’re far away from home and we have no family here,” said Young.

The owner of the South Tacoma laundromat told KIRO 7 that criminals have been emboldened by elected leaders not supporting the police. He says that the police seem to be understaffed, but they are still searching for the carjackers.

Young says that she was not hurt during the robbery.







