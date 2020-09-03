Camera in Mall of America fitting room for women and girls leads to arrest, police say

A Minnesota man is accused of hiding a camera in a dressing room at the Mall of America, police say.

Trevor Nielsen, 42, is accused of taping a camera in a fitting room inside the Forever 21 store in September 2019. He was charged this week with interference with privacy against a minor, the Hennepin County Attorney said Thursday.

A suspicious manager believed he was the same man who was in a dressing room months earlier — just before she found a camera, prosecutors say. She called the police, who were waiting outside the room when Nielsen walked out.

Nielsen had been sitting in a nearby fitting room watching a video feed on his phone before police arrived, prosecutors say.

Investigators found many nude and semi-nude photos of women and girls on Nielsen’s phone. Some photos appeared to have been taken by a camera Nielsen attached to his shoe or pant leg and slid under dressing room partitions, prosecutors say.

Mall of America is in Bloomington, Minnesota.

